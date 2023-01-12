Day & Ennis LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

NYSE CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

