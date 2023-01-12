Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

