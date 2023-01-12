US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

