US Bancorp DE Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 220,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 591,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 131,986 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

