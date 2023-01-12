Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.81.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

