US Bancorp DE Has $6.42 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

