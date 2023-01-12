iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

