US Bancorp DE Acquires 761 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $168.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,710. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

