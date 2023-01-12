US Bancorp DE Sells 2,617 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $123.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $162.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

