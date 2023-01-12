US Bancorp DE Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $285.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.21 and a 200-day moving average of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

