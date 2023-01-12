US Bancorp DE Sells 1,531 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $313.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

