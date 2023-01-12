The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

SJM opened at $157.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

