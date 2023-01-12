US Bancorp DE Sells 6,413 Shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN by 295.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 66,075 shares during the period.

Get iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN alerts:

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSP opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.