NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of NICE worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Shares of NICE opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.04. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $285.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. Research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

