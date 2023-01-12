US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

