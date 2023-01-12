US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

