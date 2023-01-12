US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.