US Bancorp DE Has $6.80 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.91.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,057 shares of company stock worth $6,248,016. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

