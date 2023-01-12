US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.