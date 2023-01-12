Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

