Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,883 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 77.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 227.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

