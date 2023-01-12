Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

