The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

