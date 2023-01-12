Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

