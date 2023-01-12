Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Datadog were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Datadog by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog Trading Up 3.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

