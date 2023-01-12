Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,690,000 after acquiring an additional 709,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

