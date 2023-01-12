Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at $145,958,711.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 4,343 shares worth $523,019. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEICO Stock Up 3.6 %

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

HEI stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.