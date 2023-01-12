Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
