Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

ITA stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

