1,893 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bill.com Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.