1,893 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bill.com Stock Performance
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
