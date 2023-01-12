US Bancorp DE Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 743.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after buying an additional 618,858 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 79,156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,488,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $175.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $218.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.53 and its 200-day moving average is $176.71.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.