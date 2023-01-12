US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

