US Bancorp DE Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

