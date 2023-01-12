Cwm LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

STZ opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

