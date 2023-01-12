Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Centene by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 81,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 655,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

