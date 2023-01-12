Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,090,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,462,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,365.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $87.68.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

