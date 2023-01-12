Cwm LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

