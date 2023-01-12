Cwm LLC Purchases 974 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

