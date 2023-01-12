AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £130 ($158.38) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.29) to £135 ($164.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

