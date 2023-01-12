Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

