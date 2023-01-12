Cwm LLC Sells 94 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 349,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,201,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $263.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

