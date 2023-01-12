Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

