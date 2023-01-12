General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.