Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 56.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,578.81.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,433.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,462.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,301.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

