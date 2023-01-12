Cwm LLC Buys 3,213 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

PZA opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

