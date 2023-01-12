Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

