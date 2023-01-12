23,936 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,993.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 321,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.54.

Shares of CF stock opened at $84.05 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

