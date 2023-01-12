Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $160.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

