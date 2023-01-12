Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Graham worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 156.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth $80,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $624.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.24. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $664.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.