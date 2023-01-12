Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3,571.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

NYSE MCO opened at $307.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.20. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $376.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

